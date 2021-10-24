JAMES EMERSON MULLINS, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord, October 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Vada Jean Mullins; his mother, and father Herbert Young and Margaret Stimpson Young; his sister, Vickie Young Priddy and his brother, Jerry Lee Mullins.
James "Big Jim" Mullins was born February 8, 1939. Jim was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He worked at United Dairy for 43 years. He also had fond memories of coaching the Diamond Baseball Team and Woodman of the World Senior League Team. He had a love for the outdoors and spent most of his time hunting and fishing with friends and family.
Jim was known most for his larger than life personality and his big heart. He never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went.
James E. Mullins is survived by his children, James E. Mullins, Jr. (Sharon), Debra L. Nida (Buddy), Jeffrey A. Mullins (Dawn); his grandchildren, Lisa Travis (Craig), Amy Mullins, Matthew Mullins (KayCee), Emily Mullins, and Michael Mullins; his great grandchildren, Ty Travis, Chase Michael Travis, and Harper Lee Mullins; and his siblings, Faith Young, Judy Ann Cobbs (Ed) and Randy Young.
Funeral Services will be 12 p.m., Tuesday October 26, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Nida officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services.
In honor of his love for children and charity, the family asks, in lieu of flowers, donation be made to St. Judes Children's Hospital.
