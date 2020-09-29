JAMES ERNEST DAWSON, of Harts WV, departed this life September 26, 2020. Honoring his wishes, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations be made to the American Heart Association. Evans Funeral Home and Cremations Services at Chapmanville are serving the Dawson Family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.