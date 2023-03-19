JAMES F. CHASE, 84, of Charleston, West Virginia, died in Hope Hospice House in Bonita Springs, Florida on March 14, 2023. He was born on December 13, 1938 to Lillian Carroll Chase and Walter H. Chase in Malden, West Virginia.
He is a 1956 graduate of DuPont High School and a 1960 graduate of Morris Harvey College (The University of Charleston) and served six years in the West Virginia Air National Guard. He worked for Columbia Gas Transmission Corporation and retired as Manager of Operating Budgets. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was member of First Presbyterian Church for 59 years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Walter H. Chase II and sister Dorothy Chase Stephens.
Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet Sue Douglas Chase; his son Doug Chase, his daughter Jennifer Chase Betterman and her husband Dave, and his grandson Michael Chase, all of Bonita Springs, Florida; and grandson James Douglas Chase II and his wife Shelby of Los Angeles, California; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Charleston (16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV, 25301, www.firstpresby.com), or WV Covenant House Food Pantry (600 Shrewsbury Street, Charleston, WV, 25301, wvcovenanthouse.org).
Fidler & Frame Funeral Home of Belle, WV has been entrusted with the arrangements.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Charleston on Saturday, March 25 at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Dr. William C. Myers presiding. A visitation will be held in the sanctuary before the service at 10 a.m., and a reception will follow the service at the church.