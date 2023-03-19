Thank you for Reading.

James F. Chase
JAMES F. CHASE, 84, of Charleston, West Virginia, died in Hope Hospice House in Bonita Springs, Florida on March 14, 2023. He was born on December 13, 1938 to Lillian Carroll Chase and Walter H. Chase in Malden, West Virginia.

He is a 1956 graduate of DuPont High School and a 1960 graduate of Morris Harvey College (The University of Charleston) and served six years in the West Virginia Air National Guard. He worked for Columbia Gas Transmission Corporation and retired as Manager of Operating Budgets. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was member of First Presbyterian Church for 59 years.

