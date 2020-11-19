JAMES F. "JIM" PORTER, passed away on November 17, 2020 at Ravenswood Care Center. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church in Ravenswood. The service will be live-streamed on the First Baptist Church Facebook page. Friends may visit the family at Roush Funeral Home on Saturday, November 21, from 5 to 7 pm, and one hour before the service on Sunday. All Covid 19 restrictions are being observed. Please wear a mask and social distance.
