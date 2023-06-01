JAMES FISHER SMITH, SR., passed away peacefully on May 22, 2023, in Cary, NC, surrounded by family after battling pancreatic cancer for the past 7 months.
Jim was born February 29, 1952, in Charleston, West Virginia, to Dr. Joseph A. and Helen F. Smith.
He attended Dunbar High School and was a staunch Bulldog, supporting its annual reunions and seeing his beloved classmates. He graduated from West Virginia University, was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and was a loyal supporter of the Mountaineers.
After college, Jim entered the car business working for Kelly Reed and Harvey Shreve for whom he was dedicated for his introduction to the "car business." His love of the automobile business took Jim and his family to Myrtle Beach, SC, where he operated a Chrysler dealership. Upon its sale, he moved to North Carolina to work for Hendrick Auto Group where he thrived for the next 24 years. He started at Terry Labonte Chevrolet in Greensboro in 1999, and then joined The Hendrick Cary Auto Mall in 2000. At the Hendrick Cary Auto Mall he held many positions including Senior Client Advisor, Used Car Manager, Wholesale Director, and his most important job as Santa Clause at the Hendrick Kids Christmas party for the last 20 years. "He was a good friend to every employee here in Cary and will be greatly missed," stated Mike Desmond of Hendrick Cary Auto Mall. Upon learning of Jim's diagnosis, Hendricks Automotive Family, Mike Desmond and Tommy Laakso helped Jim fulfill his bucket list by sending him to Fort Lauderdale, FL, and a second trip to Concours d' Elegance car show in Amelia Island, FL. The Smith family are grateful to Hendricks Auto Group for the love and concern shown Jim during his employment and after his cancer diagnosis.
Jim lived within and was a member of MacGregor Downs Country Club. He loved the game of golf and played every opportunity he got, regularly dropping a second ball when he could. He cherished his neighbors at MacGregor Downs and considered them family. He was also a dedicated member of the Cary Rotary Club, having served as past President, as a Paul Harris Fellow and bragged about selling ham biscuits at the Rotary booth during the NC State Fair. He was a member of Cary First United Methodist Church and particularly enjoyed volunteering for its pancake breakfasts. Throughout his illness and despite his physical challenges, Jim regularly attended Rotary meetings and church services as much as he was able. He also made frequent trips to Conway, SC, to see his children and granddaughter.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Joseph A. and Helen F. Smith and his son-in-law, Bradley Reavis.
Jim is survived by his children to whom he was devoted: Betty Smith Reavis, James F. Smith, Jr. and his wife Blair, Zachary B. Smith and his daughter Olivia; his brother Joseph A. Smith and his wife Liz, and his sister, Mary Elisabeth Eckerson and her husband, Bruce; and Anne Smith, his children's mother. He is also survived by lifelong, loyal friends Vic Mays and David Hill.
A service will be held June 3, 2023, 2 p.m., at Cary First United Methodist Church. Family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the United Methodist Men, c/o Cary First United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy Dr., Cary, NC., or the American Cancer Society.