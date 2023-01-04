Thank you for Reading.

James Fisher
SYSTEM

JAMES "ALAN" FISHER, 53, of Falls View, passed away on December 30, 2022. He was born in Charleston on October 26, 1969 and was the son of Daniel Alan and Beverly Ann (McVey). He was preceded in death by his father, his paternal grandparents, Hansford "Hank" Fisher and Marie (Lowe) of Elkview: his maternal grandparents Richard Audrey McVey and Agnes (MacInnis) also of Elkview: and his aunt Lana (Young) McVey of St. Albans.

He was a proud 1987 graduate of Charleston High School and earned his bachelor's degree in

Tags

Recommended for you