James Fisher

JAMES "ALAN" FISHER, 53, of Falls View, passed away on December 30, 2022. He was born in Charleston on October 26, 1969 and was the son of Daniel Alan and Beverly Ann (McVey). He was preceded in death by his father, his paternal grandparents, Hansford "Hank" Fisher and Marie (Lowe) of Elkview: his maternal grandparents Richard Audrey McVey and Agnes (MacInnis) also of Elkview: and his aunt Lana (Young) McVey of St. Albans.
He was a proud 1987 graduate of Charleston High School and earned his bachelor's degree in
History at WV State College, Institute, in 1992. Taking on various jobs after college, he began teaching at Boomer Christian Academy in Boomer for five years. Although acquainted with Union Mission Ministries since birth and growing up there, Alan was employed with them since 2004. He was a member, Deacon, and teens' teacher at Old Kanawha Baptist Church in Pratt. Alan loved watching movies, drum corps bands, WVU Band and Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers, bushcrafting, traveling around with his wife, building fires in the backyard while teaching and playing with his son. He loved four-part harmony quartets, his church family and enjoyed studying Bible topics, Bible teaching, and preaching.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Miriam (Winter) Fisher, and son Micaiah of Falls View: mother Beverly of Bowie, MD: sisters Sandy Carrico (Louis) of Kernersville, NC, and Janet Johnson (Jason) of Bowie, MD: uncles, George McVey (Elaine) of Berkley Springs, and Greg McVey of St. Albans: in-laws Marshall and Ardath Winter of Woodbine, IL, siblings-in-law Shereé Kloss (Tony) of Elizabeth, IL, John Winter (Laura) of Elizabeth, IL, and Amanda McIntosh (Ian) of Woodbine, IL: four cousins, fifteen nieces and nephews, and many friends and coworkers.
The service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Old Kanawha Baptist Church, with Pastor Mark Strickland officiating. Visitation will begin 2 hours prior to the service. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Union Mission Ministries, PO Box 112, Charleston, WV 25321, or Old Kanawha Baptist Church, PO Box 9, Pratt, WV 25162.