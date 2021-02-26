JAMES FRANCIS HORES, of Charleston, WV died February 23, 2021, at home. He died peacefully on February 23 at his Charleston home, surrounded by his devoted family. He was seventy-five years old. The president of Village Construction Company for forty-five years, he was also a beloved pottery teacher at Taylor Books. Jim remained an active and involved member of the community for more than fifty years, volunteering his time and a broad range of skills to promote the causes in which he passionately believed. He will be long remembered by so many in West Virginia for his generosity of spirit and commitment to helping others.
Born on September 22, 1945, in Wheeling to Francis and Katherine (Hagan) Hores. A graduate of St. Fidelis Franciscan Seminary, he received a B.A. from Wheeling Jesuit University and his M.B.A. from the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame. Upon his arrival in Charleston, in 1969, Jim worked as Managing Director of the governor's Office of Federal State Relations - State Planning Division. For a period of time, Jim was an instructor at the West Virginia University Institute of Technology, and, in 1975, he started Village Construction Company.
During the 1980s, Jim served as president of and volunteer at Manna Meal, a local soup kitchen that serves hot lunches. In addition to overseeing its overall management, he was involved in securing financial and food donations. Jim was also the founder and president of the board of directors of the Charleston Men's Emergency Shelter. In addition, he started and volunteered as president of The Shelter Company, a non-profit organization that built homes for low-income families. In cooperation with the city of Charleston, the West Virginia Housing Development Fund, and a local savings and loan company, The Shelter Company arranged affordable mortgages for several two-and three-bedroom townhouses in downtown Charleston. The Shelter Company also instructed and trained young people in the carpentry trade. For the past thirty-nine years, Jim had been a board member of the Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) since its inception as a community-based organization. The Shelter Company is now an integral part of SALS.
In 1990, Jim attended the University of Georgia's art program in Cortona, Italy, where he honed his pottery skills and studied sculpture and art history. Over the past several years, he loved teaching the pottery classes that he had started in the basement of Taylor Books in downtown Charleston. Jim and his students made hundreds of mugs and dishes for SALS, hospice, and other nonprofit organizations. They were sent out as "thank you" gifts to donors throughout the country. During the final weeks of Jim's life, he derived great joy from occasional visits to his pottery studio at Taylor Books, where he continued to guide and encourage his students to whom he was so devoted.
Jim was the beloved father of Brian (Leona), Brent, and Liane (Greg) Wedemeyer, and grandfather to Tyler and Hayden Wedemeyer. He is also survived by his brother, Larry. A memorial to celebrate Jim's rich and full life will be held at Taylor Books, 226 Capitol Street, Charleston on Sunday, February 28, at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Southern Appalachian Labor School: P.O Box 127, Kincaid WV 25119.
