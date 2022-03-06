JAMES FRANCIS SNYDER, 86, a long time resident of, and advocate for, the East End of Charleston, passed peacefully on Sunday, February 27th. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Robin C. Snyder, and his children, Brian (Beverly) Snyder of Utah, Matthew (Donna) Snyder of Virginia, and Shellie Colvin of Georgia, and his grandchildren, Brittany (Scott), Myles (Kassie), Savannah, Madelyn and Eva and great-grandchildren Olivia and Cole.
Jim was born on November 17, 1935 to Edgar Allen Snyder and Glenna Allene Snyder in New York, NY. He spent his formative years in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. He earned his B.S. degree from Kent State University and his M.A. from Peabody Teachers' College. He proudly served in the Naval Reserves.
Jim began his teaching career in Industrial Arts in California, then moved to West Virginia to teach at Fairmont State College. He spent the last 25 years of his career with the West Virginia Department of Education, serving in many capacities where he was instrumental in key initiatives. Jim was well-respected by his colleagues at the state, regional and national levels.
Following his retirement from the Department, Jim continued having an impact by serving as an educational consultant for many years. He even substituted for his Latin teacher wife at Charleston Catholic High School!
Volunteering was Jim's passion after he retired. He was a very active member first of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church and then of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. He devoted many hours to the East End Community Association, East End Main Street, Charleston Area Alliance, Religious Coalition for Community Renewal (RCCR), and the Charleston Chamber Music Society. For several years he spearheaded the very successful East End Yard Sale.
Jim never met a stranger. He loved meeting new people and seeing new places. He will be very much missed by his family and friends, and the community that he loved and served so well.
A memorial service will be held March 14, 2022 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church with visitation from 11:30 to 1:15, service at 1:30 followed by a celebration of Jim's life at the Charleston Women's Club.
As his final contribution to education, Jim donated his body to benefit medical students at the Marshall University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of Jim's favorite charities: RCCR, the Alzheimer's Association, or HospiceCare.