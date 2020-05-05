JAMES FRANKLIN BOGGESS, 96, of Barboursville, WV passed away May 1, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on March 7, 1924, a son to the late Steve and Letha Boggess. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joy Martin. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Mary Boggess, one son and daughter-in-law Frank and Karen Boggess of Barboursville, 3 grandchildren, Melissa Mason and her husband Scott of Clover South Carolina, Kristin Norris and her husband Kyle of Huntington, WV, and Mathew Boggess of Barboursville, and 4 great grandchildren, Hayla Norris, Amelia Mason, Eli Norris, and Sydney Mason. After the birth of his first grandchild, he was affectionately known to his family as PaPa. Jim, as he was called by his friends, was a WWII Veteran, having served proudly with the U.S. Army in the South Pacific. He was a retired machinist from the former Trojan Steel Company, Charleston, WV. James was a longtime member of Fairview United Methodist Church, Cross Lanes, WV. He attended Dilon Chapel United Methodist Church, Huntington, WV after he moved from Charleston to Barboursville in 1996. He loved the outdoors, especially working on his farm. He was an avid horseshoe pitcher and was inducted into the WV Horseshoe Pitchers Association in 1991. He leaves a legacy of love of God, love of family and an example of hard work, dedication, and personal integrity. A private graveside service will be held for the family with the Reverend Thomas Jeffery officiating at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes, in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, WV Chapter, 1601 2nd Avenue, south Charleston, WV 25387. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
