JAMES FRANKLIN "FRANK" DOUGLAS, 79, of Eleanor passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 after a four year battle with cancer.
Born on March 27, 1941, he was the grandson of the late Alvie and Janie Wingett of Grandview Ridge.
He was a member of the IBEW, Local Union #71 and retired from the Putnam County Board of Education.
He is survived by his daughters, Jackie Duncan of Red House and Tracey (Todd) Holmes of Eleanor and the girls mother, Martha Beller of Eleanor; brother, Tommy (Janet) Douglas of Hometown and sister, Mary Moore of Pinch. Frank is also survived by his granddaughters, Jessica Cummings and Lindsay Hill of North Carolina and five great grandchildren.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service at Beech Grove Cemetery in Eleanor.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.