James Franklin Sears

JAMES FRANKLIN (JIMMY) SEARS, 54 of Belle, WV, passed away on April 4, 2021. He was born August 25, 1966 to Eugene and Edna Thomas Sears of Smithers, WV.
Jimmy is survived by his daughter Suzanne Sears Whipkey of Grayson, KY; his sisters, Martha (Pat) Perry of Crown Hill, WV., and Patricia (Pete) Engstrom of Deepwater, WV; his sisters in law, Sheila Sears, of Dixie, WV, and Rebecca Sears, of Boomer, WV; He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
The family would like to thank his niece Tina Lane for always helping Jimmy and seeing to his needs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Daniel, Roger and Robert Sears, and sister Debra. He graduated from Valley High School, where he played baseball and football. He was a retired member of the Laborer's Local Union 1353 in Charleston, WV. He was also a retired member of the Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club, Kanawha Valley Chapter. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and motorcycle riding.
A remembrance service will be held on Monday April 12, 2021 at 2 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, WV with Rev. Chester Bird officiating. There will not be a burial, as Jimmy wished to be cremated.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com