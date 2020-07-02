JAMES FREDERICK BROWNING, 68, of Seth, passed away in his home on June 30th, 2020, while surrounded by loved ones.
Fred was born March 4th of 1952, in Charleston, and was the son of the late Esco and Ruby Browning. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his sister, Diane "Wilson" Browning.
In addition to being a dearly loved family man, Fred was a lifelong underground coal miner of 33 years, where in 30 of those years he was a boss for Armco Steel and Peabody Coal Company. Anyone that knew Fred knows that, other than his family, mining coal was his life.
Fred is survived in death by his wife, Joda Browning; daughter, Terri Beller and husband Stacy Beller; son, Michael Browning and wife Julie Browning; grandchildren, Jonathan Browning, Jaxson Browning, Ian Beller, Karis Browning and Payten Swims; sisters, Marylin Grubbs, Debbie Kinder, Alice Pettry; brothers, Homer Browning, Jackie Browning and Tony Browning and all spouses of his siblings, along with many nieces and nephews.
The Browning family would like to extend a very big thank you to all the hospice workers that helped with this transition.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 3rd, and will begin at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Armstrong Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held immediately after at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, at 1:30 p.m., with Speaker Robert "Bear" Daniel.
Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net.
In the interest of the current global situation, the family asks that everyone observe proper social distancing and the wearing of masks during the service.