James G. O'Dell

JAMES G. "JIM" O'DELL passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on May 17, 1936, to Wilbur Austin and Elizabeth Naomi (Smith) O'Dell.
Jim graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and earned his accounting degree from Morris Harvey College, now known as the University of Charleston.
During his military service, Jim was stationed at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis. He married his wife, Linda F. Fraley, on December 26, 1959 in Charleston and they lived on base until his discharge. They chose to stay in Indiana, when he began his professional career with the Federal Government as a US Department of Labor investigator.
After 30 years with the Department, Jim took early retirement to live his dream of having his own business. Having learned the building and carpentry trade from his father, Jim was an unbelievable craftsman. He could build, fix or design just about anything. Jim spent 10 years single handedly renovating a 100 year old home for family friends that was a showplace when completed.
While his family was his pride and joy, he loved antique cars. Jim was a founding member of Central Indiana Vintage Vehicles and spent countless hours restoring his own or helping his friends with their cars.
Jim and Linda were also founding members of The Elysian Foundation, a nonprofit that supports severely brain-injured and disabled children and adults served by Normal Life of Sheridan.
Jim was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Noblesville, where he sang in the choir for decades, served on numerous committees, and served as an Elder.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Mark Austin. Jim is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Tamela (Larry) Grabb; grandchildren, Lindsey (Jon) Hastings, Ashlyn (Andy) Thompson, and William (Leah) Grabb; great-grandson, Cole Thompson; sister, Betty Ellen Ogle; nieces, Elizabeth Anne Ogle, Mary (John) Winter, Carolyn Lehowicz, Betty (Pete) John, and Donna (Dennise) Snider; as well as several great-nieces & great-nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville, IN 46062, with visitation from 12 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be sent to The Elysian Foundation, c/o Jon Hastings, 6145 Ivanhoe Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219.
