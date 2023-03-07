Thank you for Reading.

James G. Pauley
JAMES G. "JIMMY" PAULEY, age 79, of South Charleston, WV went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 5, 2023, after a long battle with vascular dementia.

He was a beloved husband, exceptional father and loving grandfather. Following his retirement from State Farm Insurance where he worked as an Estimatics Team Manager, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a faithful member of Hopewell Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for more than 40 years. Jimmy loved serving the Lord, his family, and his church family.

