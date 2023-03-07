James G. Pauley

JAMES G. "JIMMY" PAULEY, age 79, of South Charleston, WV went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 5, 2023, after a long battle with vascular dementia.
He was a beloved husband, exceptional father and loving grandfather. Following his retirement from State Farm Insurance where he worked as an Estimatics Team Manager, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a faithful member of Hopewell Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for more than 40 years. Jimmy loved serving the Lord, his family, and his church family.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Ann, daughter Angie (Andy) Michael of Flatwoods, KY and son Aaron (Michelle) of Hurricane, WV. He is adored by his grandchildren, Drew, Rachel, Emma and his best buddy Eli.
He is also survived by his sister Kay Bailes of Alum Creek, WV. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth Marie and O.E. Pauley, as well as brothers Jack and Jerry Pauley.
The family would like to thank the staff at Teays Valley Center in Hurricane for the compassionate care provided to Jimmy and the family during his final days.
Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Reverends Dwight McClure and Chris Van Natter officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends and family will gather one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV