JAMES GARFIELD WATTS, JR., 77, of Buffalo passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. In accordance with his wishes, his body was cremated. There are no services for the public planned at this time. Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.