JAMES GILMORE PAXTON, 62, of Tyler Mountain, passed away on October 23, 2020, surrounded by family in his home that he built.
He was a very hard worker. James started as a young teen filling bubble gum machines and went on to be "The Candy Man" for nearly 45 years while operating a candy and soda vending business across much of the Kanawha Valley.
James was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved cooking almost as much as he loved eating. He also loved music, collecting, traveling, boating and gardening. Most of all he loved his family. James was a devoted husband, a dedicated father, and most incredible grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him and his kind, old, hippie soul.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry James Young and Vivian Ester Young of Belle, and Gilmer Tryphoza Paxton and Thelma Lea Paxton of Cannelton Hollow; and his parents, Richard Tryphoza Paxton and Mildred Louise Paxton of Cross Lanes.
James is survived by his wife of 38 years, Joanne Paxton; his only daughter, Kristin Lowe (Jeffrey) of Cross Lanes; his sidekick, best friend and grandson, Trevor James Lowe; sister, Diane Boso (William) of Dunbar; brother, Richard Paxton (Barbara) of Cross Lanes; and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
That family would like to give special thanks to James' son-in-law, Jeff, for performing life saving procedures for 14 minutes while waiting for EMS to arrive. With his quick response and ability to remain calm while controlling the situation, the family is able to be at peace knowing that there was nothing else that could be done. It was just his time to go.
There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with Clinton "CT" Hoy officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.