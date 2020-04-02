James "Gondi" Smith

JAMES R. "GONDI" SMITH, 47, of Seth, died March 31, 2020. A private invitation only service will be held at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., with a public memorial service at the Racine Volunteer Fire Department at a later date. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, April 2, 2020

Cox, Raymond - 1 p.m., Ferrell Cemetery, Harmony.

Hemlepp, Pauline - 11:30 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Nichols, Ronzel - 4 p.m., Hebron Cemetery.

Payne, Nancy - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Williams, Romeo - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.