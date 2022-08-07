JAMES H. DELIGNE passed away at his home in Ansted, West Virginia on July 28, 2022 at the age of 71. James who was often referred to as Jim, Jimmy or Uncle Jimmy was a large and in charge kind-of guy. He was a proud graduate of Marshall University with a business degree and landed his first job at West Virginia Tech in 1975 in the computer center and then moved on to the business office until 1978 when he began his career in the family business known as Deligne Sales and Service. He retired from Midstate Ford in 2014. Jim gave his heart to the Lord on February 24, 2015 and always reminded Pastor Jones that he was the biggest notch in the Pastor's belt. Jim was also a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Ansted.
Jim had an infectious and loud laugh with a one of a kind personality to match. This was evidenced in every facet of his life as anyone who met him did not forget meeting Jim Deligne. He was known for his quick and witty comebacks, his kind and compassionate generosity and willingness to help others. He enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life including boating, golfing, spending time with family and friends, Myrtle Beach trips with Katy and sitting down to a good meal. Jim also had a deep passion for business, current events and the latest financial climate. Good memories and conversation were always abundant. Jimmy was a loving brother, uncle and companion and will be truly missed. His memory will remain and the life lessons, pick me ups, generosity, encouragement and expletives will never be forgotten.
Jim was preceded in death by Brenda Shuff Deligne and parents Joseph H. Deligne and Ruth Massey Deligne. Those left to cherish his memories are his sister and brother-in-law Kembra and Barry Crist, nephews whom he adored, Jeremy Crist (Kristi), Joshua Crist (Maggie), Jacob Crist (Amber), great nephew and great niece Jaxon and Ella, a very special friend and companion Katy Campbell and a host of other family and friends.
There will be a memorial service on August 20, 2022 at 2 p.m,. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Ansted with Pastor Herman Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, gifts of sympathy may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church PO Box 571 Ansted, West Virginia 25812.