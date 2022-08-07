Thank you for Reading.

JAMES H. DELIGNE passed away at his home in Ansted, West Virginia on July 28, 2022 at the age of 71. James who was often referred to as Jim, Jimmy or Uncle Jimmy was a large and in charge kind-of guy. He was a proud graduate of Marshall University with a business degree and landed his first job at West Virginia Tech in 1975 in the computer center and then moved on to the business office until 1978 when he began his career in the family business known as Deligne Sales and Service. He retired from Midstate Ford in 2014. Jim gave his heart to the Lord on February 24, 2015 and always reminded Pastor Jones that he was the biggest notch in the Pastor's belt. Jim was also a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Ansted.

Jim had an infectious and loud laugh with a one of a kind personality to match. This was evidenced in every facet of his life as anyone who met him did not forget meeting Jim Deligne. He was known for his quick and witty comebacks, his kind and compassionate generosity and willingness to help others. He enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life including boating, golfing, spending time with family and friends, Myrtle Beach trips with Katy and sitting down to a good meal. Jim also had a deep passion for business, current events and the latest financial climate. Good memories and conversation were always abundant. Jimmy was a loving brother, uncle and companion and will be truly missed. His memory will remain and the life lessons, pick me ups, generosity, encouragement and expletives will never be forgotten.

