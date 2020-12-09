On December 2, 2020 DEACON JAMES H. EUBANKS, SR. 96, passed away in the arms of his daughter in Charleston, WV. Born in Sago, VA on June 30, 1924, but moved to Kimball, WV in 1930 to attend the McDowell County Public Schools. He graduated in 1943 from the all-black Kimball High School and immediately entered the US Army. A World War II Veteran, he received an honorable discharge from the Military in 1946.
Dea. Eubanks is a 66-year member of the Mason Lodge - Kimball #13, a past member of the Order of Eastern Star Marie Chapter #49 and received his 33o Degree as a Shriner. Baptized at an early age, he was a member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Kimball, for over 70 years, where he was ordained and served as Head Deacon, a Trustee and sang in the Choir.
September 21, 1946, he married, Geraldine Sword Monroe Eubanks. To this union, they birthed, adopted and raise 21 children. From 1946-1966, he worked in the US Steel Coalmines; 1966-2009 he worked with the Council of the Southern Mountains in McDowell County serving as Director of Community Services. Upon retirement at the age of 85, Dea. Eubanks move to Charleston, WV to make his home with his wife and daughter. 2012 He joined First Baptist Church, Charleston, WV.
Deacon Eubanks was an avid fisherman, hunter, outdoorsman and camper. Eubanks was a lifetime member of the Kimball High School National Alumni Association. His favorite pastime was working jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and reading his Bible. He was one of the primary officers responsible for restoring the World War Memorial Building in Kimball, which is the only remaining memorial in the Country built to honor African-American Veterans of World War I. 2018, Dad Eubanks was honored with the State of WV Governor's Civil Rights Day Award.
Dea. Eubanks was proceeded in death by his wife of 70 plus years, Geraldine Sword Monroe Eubanks, 2 Sons - James "Jimmy" Eubanks, Jr. & Cecil "Wonze" King, Jr.; 2 Daughters - Regina Ann King & Demetress Eubanks-Lewis; a Grandson - Myaish D. Eubanks; his one & only Sister - Frances I. Holmes. He leaves to cherish his memories, 2 Sons - Aaron (Dianne) Eubanks, Sr. of Rowland Heights, CA and Paul (Rosalyn) King of Cincinnati, OH; 3 Daughters - Minister Tamara Eubanks of Charleston, WV, Norma & Sabrina King both of Cleveland, OH; 12 Grandchildren; 10 Great-Grandchildren; 1 Step-Sister and a host of other close & adopted daughters, sons, nieces, nephews, grandkids, and many many cousins.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. Preston Funeral Home in Charleston, WV, with viewing 2 hours prior. Interment will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 12 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Gardens Chapel, Bluewell, WV, with visitation 1-hour prior. Acknowledgements may be sent to The Eubanks Family, 613 Margaret Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
Preston Funeral Home in Charleston, WV is in charge of all arrangements for the Eubanks Family.