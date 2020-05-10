James H. Kilburn

James H. Kilburn
James H. Kilburn

Rev. JAMES H. "JIM" KILBURN, 82, of Kanawha Falls, W.Va., passed away on April 25, 2020, after a long illness.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Hampton Kilburn, the mother of their son; wife, Flora Jo Kilburn; and two stepdaughters.

He is survived by his son, Kevin P. Kilburn and wife, Gwendolyn, and their three children, Nellia, Samira, and Kieran; brother, Frank Kilburn and wife, Kathy; sister, Becky Hustead and husband, Tom; nieces, Melissa (Marty) Burk and Kelly Hustead; nephew, Adam (Crystal) Hustead; and six stepdaughters.

Jim was a U.S. Navy veteran, minister, and longtime member of the Masonic Lodge 64, Gauley Bridge, W.Va.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, W.Va. There will be a private ceremony for close family members at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers or cards, the family asks friends to express their condolences by sending a donation to the American Heart Association.

