JAMES H. MCCLOUD JR., 73, of South Charleston, WV, went home to be with the Lord on February 8, 2022, at the VAMC-Hampton, Virginia from a long illness with loved ones by hisside.
James was born on March 30, 1948, in Charleston, WV, to the late James H. McCloud, Sr., and Letty (Wagenshutz) Johnson.
James married Patricia Hill and had a daughter Chiquita Weaver (Michael) and son James III (Kelli),followed later by two more daughters, Tawni and Teylor Staats. He was a US Army vet, an entrepreneur-builder, loved technology, singing to his guitar, and being the family MacGyver.
James was predeceased by his surrogate son, Jimmy Lee Staats; siblings, Sharon, Sandy, David R., Merle, and Shirley and is survived by siblings, Sherry, Susan, Linda, Ronald, Robert, Robert (Bob), David, Daniel, Earl, Joseph, and Douglas; five stepsiblings; several half-siblings.
His memories will be forever cherished by his greatest love, Patricia, his children, grandchildren, David, Luke, Cierra, Britney, Nicholas, and Aubriella; four great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 3 to 6 p.m. by Pastor Brad Joseph at Harvest Chapel, 402 Main Avenue, Nitro, WV, 25143. A private committal service will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Harvest Chapel. Poole's Funeral Home, Suffolk, VA, is handling the arrangements and condolences/memories may be left for the family by visiting https://www.poolesfuneralhome.com/.