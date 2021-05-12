JAMES HARLAN O'DELL, SR. (Jim), of Charleston, WV passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021. A service will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. A full obituary will be forthcoming. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
