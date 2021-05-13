JAMES HARLAN O'DELL, SR. (JIM), 86, of Charleston, WV passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Jim was born in Charleston, WV on August 25,1934. He was a graduate of Dupont High School and attended Marshall University. After serving in the US Army, he retired from i.e. Dupont Belle Plant with 30 years of service. Jim was also a very active business man. He was president of Handell Inc, Contracting Co, as well as his Property Development and Management Co. Jim was most known as the owner of Village Floral serving the local community for over 40 years. Jim also served on the BOD of Thomas Hospital and was a member of the South Charleston Economic and Development Committee with Mayor Mullens. Jim was also a devout Christian and a servant of his Savior, Jesus Christ. He attended St. Timothy Lutheran Church where he served as counsel president and other capacities over the many years. Big Jim will be missed by many, but we are comforted knowing he is in heaven with his Savior and reunited once again with his wife Janet and all of our family that has gone on before us.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful and most cherished wife, V. Janet O'Dell; father, Mr. James Henry O'Dell, who passed when Jim was 7; mother, Alice Marie Johnson O'Dell Withrow, along with step father, Orville Jack Withrow.
Jim is survived by his son, James O'Dell Jr, wife, Debbie and his two grandchildren Jordyn and Karly of Charleston, WV. His brother, Roy Max O'Dell and wife Carolyn of Greensboro, NC; his sister, Susan Withrow Shuitz and husband, David of Brunswick, OH; and all his lovely nieces and nephews and their families.
A service to Honor the Life of James Harlan O'Dell, Sr., will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church with Rev. Jamie Strickler officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
The family would like to thank the staff at CAMC Memorial CPICU including Dr. Cox, NP, Ms. Martin, and all the nurses, Whitney, Madison, Summer, Haley and others for the wonderful care provided to Jim.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in memory of Jim O'Dell to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Ln, Charleston, WV 25314.
Memories of Jim may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.