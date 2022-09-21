Thank you for Reading.

James Harold Mitchell II
JAMES HAROLD "MITCH" MITCHELL, II 78, of St. Albans, WV passed away on September 15, 2022 at his residence after a short illness.

He was born February 18, 1944 in Charleston, WV to the late James Harold Mitchell and Pearl Collins. Mitch is also preceded in death by his granddaughter Christina Carnell.

