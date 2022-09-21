James Harold Mitchell II

JAMES HAROLD "MITCH" MITCHELL, II 78, of St. Albans, WV passed away on September 15, 2022 at his residence after a short illness.
He was born February 18, 1944 in Charleston, WV to the late James Harold Mitchell and Pearl Collins. Mitch is also preceded in death by his granddaughter Christina Carnell.
Mitch was a retired manager for Sears, a member of the First Baptist Church, St. Albans and was very instrumental and active in the planning committee of the St. Albans High School Class of 1962.
Surviving are his wife of 33 years Rosa Lee Hanson Mitchell; daughter, Robin (Richard Price) Mitchell of Hurricane; son, Scott Mitchell of Nashville, TN; stepson, Charles "Chuck" Perkins, III of Charleston; stepdaughter, Donna (Doug) Pauley of South Charleston; grandchildren, Alicia Russell, Kaitlyn Knight, Charlie Perkins, Austin (Sarah) Springston; great grandchildren, Raegan Taylor, Kennedy Taylor, Brayden Parsons, Eleanor Springston and Cierra Carnell.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Pastor Kenneth Mitchell officiating. Inurnment will follow in the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests making donations in Mitch's name to the Red and Black Athletic Club 2100 Kanawha Terrace St. Albans, WV 25177.