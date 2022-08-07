Thank you for Reading.

James Harrold Smith
JAMES HARROLD SMITH, 84, peacefully passed away at Stonerise on August 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness with cancer.

Jim was born January 29, 1938, to the late Howard D. and Opal Smith in Charleston, WV. He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School Class of 1956. He retired from Dupont-Belle Works in 1992 with 30 years of service. Jim was a member of Charleston Elks Lodge 202, Beni Kedem Shriners-Highlanders, Scottish Rite Kanawha Lodge 20. He loved fishing on the Cranberry River, never missed an episode of Jeopardy and was an avid fan of college football, especially the Alabama Crimson Tide. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and activities.

