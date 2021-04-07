James Henderson Jr

Henderson Jr.
JAMES (MANNY) HENDERSON, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formally of Charleston, WV. Passed away unexpectedly on March 30 2021. Manny was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School.
After graduating Manny enlisted in the United States Army and fought in the Desert Storm War. Along side his brother Vernon Henderson who was in the Marine Corps. After retiring from Active duty, he served a period in the Army Reserve.
While stationed at Ft. Campbell Kentucky, he met and married Anita Rodgers. Anita lived in Tennessee, so he made Tennessee his home. Manny was employed by Tennessee State University as a Telecommunications Technician.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Henderson Sr., sister Penny Hardy and brother Darryl Lee Henderson.
His wife Anita of Clarksburg, TN survives him, daughters Chicara Michael of Clarksville TN and Torrie Pratt of Charleston, WV. Mother and stepfather Barbara and James Cuthbertson of Charleston, brother Jason of Charleston, Timothy and Vernon of Clarksville TN, Michael (Marsha) of Manassas VA and sister Bobbi of Charleston. Grandchildren Braylon, Davon and Jerry of Clarksville, Justin Julius and June of Charleston, Aunt Carol of Indianapolis, Uncle Michael of Las Vegas and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Military services and burial will be held in Clarksville TN.