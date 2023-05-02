JAMES HENRY DINGEE JR. "ROOSTER", 56, Sissonville, passed away after a long but short battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family. He was a true fighter until the end.
He was born and raised in Sissonville, WV. He is the son of the late James Henry Dingee sr. & Loretta "June" Dingee.
He and his wife of 29 years, worked together, to build up what 21 Pool Room is now on Sissonville Drive. He was a AMA National Hillclimb Champion. He was a loving father, who was always there for his two daughters (Ashley & Tiffany). He coached both his girls in softball and billiards.
After always being a believer, he began attending Church at Guthrie Independent Church later in his life. He was an avid WVU fan, and NHRA Fan. Every year, he took at least 6 Billiard Teams to Vegas to compete in the BCA International Championships, where him and his daughter (Tiffany) competed along side many friends. Him and his team had a top place finish of 3rd place, out of 554 teams in 2013. He was a devoted family man and a special friend to everyone who knew him.
Preceded in death by his father, James Henry Dingee Sr.; grandparents, Hester Ann & Wheeler Pritt, Maggie & Trey Young & Thelma Smart;uncles, Randy Pritt & Donnie Pritt & Frank Rogers; aunt, Eva Pritt; mother and father in law, James and Pat Stone; Brother in law, John Stone; and many friends.
Survived by the love of his life of 29 years, Deanna Dingee; beloved mother, Loretta "June" Dingee; two beloved daughters and two son in laws, Ashley & Cory Saddoirs, Tiffany (Cody) Dingee; one special grand daughter, Addison June Saddoirs; uncles, Darrell Pritt, Melvin Pritt and Ray Pritt; aunts, Faye Gibson, Erma (Lionel) Gray, and Roselea Rogers; brother in law, James Stone; special family, (Bumper, Christi, Travis, Tenley); a host of cousins and special friends.
Service will be at Noon, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the Guthrie Independent Missionary Baptist Church, 26 Warrensville Road, Charleston with Pastor James Bowe officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Church.