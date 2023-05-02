Thank you for Reading.

James Henry Dingee Jr.
SYSTEM

JAMES HENRY DINGEE JR. "ROOSTER", 56, Sissonville, passed away after a long but short battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family. He was a true fighter until the end.

He was born and raised in Sissonville, WV. He is the son of the late James Henry Dingee sr. & Loretta "June" Dingee.

Tags

Recommended for you