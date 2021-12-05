JAMES HENRY MORGAN, 62, of Lewisburg, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center of a sudden illness.
Born July 9, 1959 at Beckley, WV, he was a son of the late Auburn Lee and Marie Elizabeth Veid Morgan.
He worked for the cable company in Lewisburg and was a truck driver, was a member of Fort Spring Missionary Baptist Church, and was a member of International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers union (IAMAW). He was a lifetime member of the NRA, an avid gun collector, and was a U.S Army and National Guard veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Louis Auburn Morgan, Robert Morgan and Joseph Morgan.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Goldie Lanham Morgan; a son, Isaac Lee Morgan & wife Michelle of Huntington, a "special son", Aaron Trigg of Meadow Bridge, two brothers, George Morgan & wife Charlotte and Walter Lee Morgan & wife Dreama, all of Beckley, WV; sisters-in-law, Sis Hoyt and Linda Sperandeo; special neighbor and friend, Mary Fawcett; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m.,Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, with Pastors Joey Morgan and Pastor Aaron Trigg officiating, Burial with military honors followed in Greenbrier Memorial Gardens, Lewisburg.
The family will received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to Fort Spring Missionary Baptist Church.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.