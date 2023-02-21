Thank you for Reading.

James Holly Higley
JAMES HOLLY HIGLEY, 93, of Nitro, left this world on February 17, 2023.

He was born May 18, 1929 in South Charleston, a son of John Curtis and Flota Reedy Higley. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Zelma Staats Higley, brothers, Floyd "Bill", and Robert "Bobby".

