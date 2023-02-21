JAMES HOLLY HIGLEY, 93, of Nitro, left this world on February 17, 2023.
He was born May 18, 1929 in South Charleston, a son of John Curtis and Flota Reedy Higley. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Zelma Staats Higley, brothers, Floyd "Bill", and Robert "Bobby".
He is survived by his three children, Jeff Higley (Kim), Angela Thomas and Stephanie Workman (Michael Rainey), grandson, John Thomas, and granddaughter, Josie Workman, sisters, Bettie Ann Arthur, Ruth Ellen Cox (Bill), and brother, Chuck (Janice), and several nieces and nephews.
Jim had a long career of working in the chemical plants in the Kanawha Valley, but retired from CAMC. He was a US Army Veteran serving as a Paratrooper in the Korean Conflict. After retiring he volunteered for the Nitro War Museum, member of Kanawha Trail Club, and traveling to FL with his wife. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend that will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Celebration of Jim's life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Tyler Mt. Funeral Home with Pastor Bron Walker officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with Military Graveside Rites conducted by St Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.