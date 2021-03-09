JAMES HOWARD (JIM) SETZER, 83, died peacefully at home in Louisville, Kentucky on March 5, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary C. Setzer, sons Brett Clay (Debra), Michael Setzer (Nary), and John Setzer (Ruth), brother David Setzer, sister Judy (Setzer) White, grandchildren Josh Clay, Justin Clay, Jason Clay, Michael D. Setzer, Lexi Setzer, Simi Setzer, Meghan Elliott, James (Skye) Setzer, Brooke Wright, and great-grandchild Peyton Elliott. He is preceded in death by his son James Setzer III, parents Howard and Helen Setzer, sister Carol Bauer, brothers-in-law Stephen Chiericozzi and John Hurt, and parents-in-law Sam and Victoria Chiericozzi. Jim was born on February 14, 1938 in Binghamton, New York, the oldest child of Howard and Helen Setzer. His family later moved to West Virginia, where he graduated from Huntington High School in 1956 and attended Marshall University. In 1963 he married Mary Chiericozzi. Throughout the course of his business career Jim was involved in numerous real estate projects in the Huntington area, including Garden Farms, Indian Meadows and Guyan Estate Subdivisions. As a sales manager, Jim was integral to the success of the family business, Setzer's World of Camping in Huntington, before it was sold. He went on to pursue a passion for Italian food by opening his first restaurant, Little Venice Pizza and Spaghetti House, in 1976 in Williamson, West Virginia. The success of the original location led to additional restaurants in Matewan and Princeton West Virginia. After exiting the restaurant business his later business endeavors included working for Option One Mortgage and Sun Homes in Florida. In addition to career accomplishments, Jim was an avid boxing enthusiast as both a participant in Golden Gloves and also as an announcer of boxing matches at Huntington Memorial Field House. His other passion included raising Shetland Sheepdogs, and he is survived by his furry companion and guard dog, Marty. Jim was an active and dedicated member of several Catholic churches during the course of his life including: St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Williamson and St. Michael's Catholic Church in Louisville, KY. He was a Knight of the Fourth Degree in the Knights of Columbus Council 15525 of St. Michael's Church in Louisville Kentucky. Jim's sweet smile, sense of humor, love and kindness will be dearly missed by family and friends. Visitation will be at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville West Virginia on Wednesday March 10th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. A funeral is scheduled for Thursday March 11, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Huntington West Virginia. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jim's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association. The family would like to thank the staff at Hosparus Health of Louisville for their care and dedication. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/walllace
