JAMES IRVIN HOLBROOK, 81, of Miami passed away November 25, 2022 at home after a short illness.Jimmy was born September 2, 1941 to the late Holbert McKinley Holbrook and Catherine Wilburn Holbrook.Jimmy was a carpet installer for Custom Carpets, and was known as the "The Carpet Man" when he was self-employed.In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Faye Holbrook; brothers, Vernon Holbrook, and Ralph "R.D." Holbrook; and a sister, Ruth Deloris "Toots" France.Left to cherish his memory are son, Michael Holbrook of Miami; and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday, December 1, in the Chapel at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Burial will follow in the gardens.Pryor Funeral Home, 184 Walnut Street, East Bank, WV is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.pryorfh.com.