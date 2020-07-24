JAMES ISAAC HAIRSTON 74 of Charleston passed away Monday July 20, 2020 after a long illness.
James was born in Winston Salem NC and raised in St. Albans West Virginia.
He was a graduate of St. Albans High School and West Virginia State University.
James was a retiree of Work Force State of West Virginia.
He loved his music. A great bass player for Production Company and Santa Cruz bands. He was a member of Charles Young American Legion Post 57. An associate with Legal Shield.
Preceded him in death his parents Colonel and Minnie Hairston, Cleo McKinney and Francis Butler, son James Singleton, sister Lillie Gary and brother Joseph Butler.
He is survived by wife Vickie Hairston; sons Tim Singleton and Jason Hairston; daughter Tiffany Stone; stepsons Rodney Gore and Howard "Corky" Gore; stepdaughters Terri Singleton and Tammi Gore-Cole; sisters Janice Campbell and Jackie Akinpelu; brothers Larry Butler and Tim Butler; and any grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at noon and visitation at 11 am at Preston Funeral Home, Inc. and Rev. Paul A. Dunn officiating.