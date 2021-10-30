JAMES J. WEGMANN, 71, of Ligonier, PA , formerly of Jacksonville FL, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, October 19, 2021.
Born October 31, 1949, in Charleston, WV, he was a son of James A. Wegmann and Rita L. (Sodaro) Wegmann.
He was a proud graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he played football and earned his degree in business and education.
After a career in the automotive industry and a post retirement position working with autistic children and coaching football at Oakleaf Middle School in Jacksonville, FL, He and his wife Debbie moved to Ligonier, PA to be close to their daughter and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Debbie (Sergent) Wegmann, he leaves behind a daughter, Christina Brothers, of Ligonier; three grandchildren, Regan, Greyson, and Everly; three brothers, Michael (Connie) Wegmann, Chuck (Kelly) Wegmann, and Chris (Rhonda) Wegmann; a sister, Rita (Kyle) Sargent; his mother-in-law, Eula Finn; a brother-in-law, Leonard (Melinda) Sergent and numerous nieces and nephews.
A mass of remembrance is scheduled for 11 am on November 13, 2021, at St Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 2500 Dudley Avenue, Parkersburg, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Heartland Hospice Care, 3520 Route 130, Building #3, Irwin, PA 15642.