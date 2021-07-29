Thank you for Reading.

JAMES "JAMEZ" WISEMAN, 46, of South Charleston passed away on July 25, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Family and friends gather one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary may be viewed at www.kellerfuneralhome.net

