James "Jamie" Edward Wilson

JAMES "JAMIE" "SLIM" EDWARD WILSON 44, of Charleston passed away in a tragic accident on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
He was born on October 12, 1977, in Charleston.
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 2:34 am
Jamie attended Sissonville High School. He was proudly employed as a Union Carpenter for Carpenters Local 439.
He was a loving father, son, and friend. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Jamie. He loved every minute he could spend with his family. Jamie never met a stranger and was always eager to lend a helping hand. His bright smile could light up a room and with his vibrant personality, he made friends wherever he went. Jamie lived life with a purpose and a passion, where he was constantly excited and inspired. Although he will be gone from our sight, he will never be gone from our hearts.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Woods; his brother, Jerry Allen Wilson; and his grandparents, James F. and Mary B. Wilson.
Jamie is survived by his parents, Jerry and Judy Wilson of Charleston; his children, James Edward Wilson, Jr. (Brook) of Charleston; Justin Michael Wilson of Charleston and Jailen "Jay Bird" Wilson of Charleston; grandson, Bryson James Wilson of Clarksburg and his fiancée, Denise Facemyre of Charleston; as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends, who will sadly miss him.
Friends and family may visit from 4 to 6 p.m., on Saturday, July 30, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
