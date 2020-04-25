James "Jim" Chappelle

James "Jim" Chappelle
SYSTEM

JIM CHAPPELLE, 61, of Charleston, passed away April 20, 2020. A private family service will be held at Preston Funeral Home, Charleston, with a livestream that the family will share at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 25, on Preston Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, April 25, 2020

Chappelle, James - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.

Cooper, Christopher - 1 p.m., Lovejoy Cemetery, Palermo.

Dotson, Evelyn - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.

Grubb, Mary - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.