James "Jim" Chappelle

JIM CHAPPELLE, 61, of Charleston, passed away April 20, 2020. A private family service will be held at Preston Funeral Home, Charleston, with a livestream that the family will share at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 25, on Preston Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Saturday, April 25, 2020
Chappelle, James - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.
Cooper, Christopher - 1 p.m., Lovejoy Cemetery, Palermo.
Dotson, Evelyn - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.
Grubb, Mary - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.