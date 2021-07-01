JAMES 'JIM' DALE BOOTH, 66, of Madison, West Virginia, passed away at 7:20 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, West Virginia due to complications of his metastatic cancer.
Jim dedicated his whole life to the students of Boone County serving as a math teacher, football coach, Assistant Principal, and finally Principal, all at Scott High School. At the time of his retirement in June 2013, he was serving as a Director of Special Programs. Some of Jim's fondest memories were the players and the relationships that were created while he coached and taught. Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Cleveland Browns Football fan.
Jim was born July 8, 1954 in Madison, West Virginia, the son of Dale and Charlene Mae (Price) Booth.
He married Nancy Lockhart on August 6, 1976 at the Foster Church of Christ. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; two sons, Christopher James Booth and Brandon Dale Booth of Hurricane, WV; his father, Dale, of Rock Creek, WV; one sister, Deirdre Alice (Robert) Seagraves of Savannah, Georgia; and two nieces, Courtney Anne Seagraves of Savannah, Georgia and Lisa Ann Fuzy of Charlottesville, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, West Virginia on Friday, July 2, 2021. Friends may visit one hour before the service.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311; or the American Cancer Society, 611 7th Avenue, Ste. 101, Huntington, WV 25701.
