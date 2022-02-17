JAMES (JIM) EDWARD BOYCE, 73, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord after a sudden illness. He passed peacefully at home with his wife.
He was retired from the Kanawha County School Board. He attended Davis Creek Nazarene Church. He loved his fur babies and spending time with his family and grandkids. He and his wife loved to go camping and boating in the great outdoors. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Howard and Doris Boyce and his first wife Bonnie Boyce also his brothers; Denver, William, Carson, Carlson, and Kenny as well as son; Charles (Chucky) Huffman.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years; Myrtel Boyce and his son James (Doug) Boyce and wife Sue of Peytona, WV, son; Phil Huffman, and wife Sonja of Elkview, son Tim Huffman and wife Andrea of Charleston, WV, two sisters; Oley Westfall, and Mary Westfall, both of Elkview, three grandkids; Emily, Leslie, TJ, two great grandkids; Madelyn and Lauren and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 18, at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Frank Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Friday, February 18, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.