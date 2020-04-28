JAMES "JIM" EDWARD STOWERS, of Hamlin WV, born November 11, 1955, went to his heavenly resting place on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of Sixty Four years, Five months and Fifteen days. There will be a private family graveside service at Stowers Cemetery, Sweetland, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV, is handling arrangements.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Barker, Barbara Lou - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Hunt, Phyllis Irene - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Jones, Martin Luther - 1 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.
Mullins, Emma - 2 p.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
Snyder, Curtis - 1 p.m., Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.