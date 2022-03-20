JAMES (JIM) EDWIN CULLOP, JR, 86 of Ocala, died peacefully on March 3rd 2022 from a lengthy illness at The Ted and Diane Brandley House in Summerfield. He was born November 14th, 1935 in Elkridge, WV to James and Dolores (Hoffman) Cullop of WV. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Bonnie (Schaefer) Cullop, of Ocala and two children, Vincent (Gina) Hain of Ocala, and Kimberly (John) Silva of Manassas, VA. Grandchildren: Heather Waite; Alodie (Brandon), Amber, and Ashley Hain; Kaitlyn Hines Schlosser (Dennis) and Carson Hines; and great grandchildren: Joey, William, and Kyleigh Foster; Jazelle, Jelina, Jaelyn, and Brandon Jr Barrone; Caspian Fargo; Miles Manual; and Ruth Schlosser. Family Pet: Sammy VI, the Siamese cat. He was preceded in death by both parents and his brother Robert Conley Cullop.
Upon graduating from Montgomery High School, Jim snuck away to join the USAF where he proudly served his country from Sep 54 through Jan 58. After a brief stop at Ohio State, Jim graduated from West Virginia State College and was later honored with an induction into the WV State University Hall of Fame Class of 2008 for his athletic accomplishments while competing as a student athlete in swimming-iving.
Jim had a tenacious work ethic and while working for FMC in the DC Metro area he was so beloved that upon leaving every co-worker gave a $5 contribution to fund his travel to his new career in Florida. In his infamous Triumph TR4, accompanied by his good friend Jack Jarvis, they famously ate KFC on the way to Orlando, FL.
In January 1970, while working for Florida Gas, Jim met the absolute love of his life Bonnie, and the rest is history. In July of 1970, during their lunch break, Jim and Bonnie were married at the Orlando Courthouse and moved to Ocala that Fall. Jim was an amazing father, not only to his daughter Kimberly, but also to his new son Vincent, who he taught to golf, swim, dive, play tennis, and basketball.
While working for Nobility Homes, Jim met Mr. Dub Gillis who thought Jim would be a good fit for the insurance business because of his personality and work ethic. Jim was a natural, and quickly gained the admiration of everyone at Gulf Life Insurance. He was promoted to the Home Office, Gulf Life Tower in Jacksonville in August 1977. He ascended the corporate ladder and became the Director of Training for American Heritage Life Co holding this position until his retirement in 2002. The highlights of his insurance career included travels with Bonnie to Hawaii (their favorite destination), San Francisco, the Bahamas, Bermuda, and Nashville, all while working as the Convention Coordinator.
Throughout his life Jim loved golf. He routinely played competitive golf from the West Virginia Amateur, to any, and all, events possible in the Ocala area. Known for his Gator wear, Jim was an unofficial Ambassador for the Ocala Golf Club. He was very active with the Men's Golf Association, and worked as a Starter, taught Junior Golf, and represented the Club on the City Council, where he successfully fought to keep Pine Oaks and the Ocala Golf Club from being closed. Some of his fondest memories were the Wednesday and Saturday games. He took great pride when he won two-man events with his son, Vinny. Jim was famous for his smile, jokes, and storytelling. He was a loyal, giving friend, so much so, that after receiving his Gold Jacket for his HOF induction, he gave it to one of his closest friends, Bobby Griffith and stated, "It's too hot to wear in Ocala and you can enjoy it more up here in WV."
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470 on Saturday, April 2nd, from 1 to 4 pm.
Arrangements were handled by the National Cremation Society.