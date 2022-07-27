JAMES "JIM" F. MANGUS of St. Albans passed away at the age of 91 on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family and loved ones.
He was born at Charleston to the late Okey E. Mangus and Sada Mangus Oxley. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Dorotha and Delores.
James was retired from the United States Postal Service, St. Albans after 30+ years of service and was also a proud US Army Veteran. He was active at the Green Valley Church of God having served as Trustee-Treasurer and was involved with the Building Committee.
James is survived by his wife Joan of 70 years of marriage. He has 2 daughters, Janice (Harold) and Julia; grandchildren, Christina (Marshall), Kendra (Brandon), Casandra, Brannon, Brian (Sarah) and great grandchildren, Jacob, Makayla, Brody, Laney, Colton, Brinkley, Emma, and Annabelle; sister, Diane Roberts; brothers, Charles (Buck) Mangus and Bill Oxley.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Gary Bennett and Pastor David Bowen officiating. Entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Jude's Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Green Valley Church of God, 518 Green Valley Drive, St. Albans, WV 25177 or The Salvation Army, 301 Tennessee Ave, Charleston, WV 25302.