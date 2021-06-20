JAMES "JIM" F. WYGAL JR., 77 of Poca passed away on June 17, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House, South Charleston after a long battle with dementia and Parkinson's.
Jim was born April 14, 1944 to Elizabeth and Frank Wygal. He was a 1962 graduate of Nitro High School and attended West Virginia State College. Jim retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco. Jim's personal relationship with the Lord was very important to him and he was a lifelong member of Nitro Church of God.
Jim is preceded in death by his son Justin Anthony Wygal, parents Elizabeth and Frank Wygal, sisters Barbara Miller (Tom), and Patricia Neary.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Patti Lanham Wygal, son Jay Wygal, the loves of his life, granddaughters Gwen Elizabeth Wygal and Grace Madison Wygal, sister Deborah Bridgette (Eddie), brother-in-law Frank Neary, nieces Lori Gibson (JR), Amanda Kennedy (Ryan), Meghan Burke (Joe), Olevia Neary, Katy Jordan (Matt), and Emily Black (Chase). Great nieces Maggie, Josie, Emma and Maisie Burke, great nephews TJ Gibson, Owen and Silas Burke, Lincoln and Simon Black and so many friends.
We would like to give a very special thanks to Tom Oxley and life-long friend Bob Fields and Doctor Joshua Bradford.
Jim was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He never met a stranger and will be loved forever.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting the Wygal family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com