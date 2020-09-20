JAMES "JIM" H. SMITH, 70, of Nitro, passed away, Thursday, September 10th, 2020. He will be walking with his Heavenly Father now. Jim was a 45 year resident of Nitro. He had a PHD Poca High Diploma ( his inside joke). He was the son of Sam and Donna Jean Smith of Bancroft. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John.
Left to cherish his memory is his best friend and loving wife of 49 years, Barbara (Sergent), beloved son Sam and daughter-in-law Linda. The joy of Jim's life were "the twins", Sammy and Nora. He is also survived by his twin sister Sara Jane Hornbech.
Jim retired from Flexsy (Monsanto) and continued a few years more at Charleston Catholic High School.
Jim was a gentle loving person, a Christian, and a loyal friend. He was funny and a sports whiz. Best of all he was "PopPop". He will be missed deeply by his buddy Rick, guys he played pool with, and along with the guys of the Wednesday breakfast club. Jim has a host of family and friends he leaves to appreciate and share his memories. Philippians 1:3.
Jim's wishes were to be cremated and no services. His family would like to thank everyone for their kindness shown to his family.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting the Smith family. You may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.