JAMES (JIM) HAYES, 90 years old of Lewisburg, was heaven bound Saturday morning March 27, 2021 where he will rejoin his wife of 60 years, Janice Faulkner Hayes.
He was born to Clarence and Audrey Hayes of Renick, WV where he spent his school years and began his own family. He often stated what he was most proud of in his life was his FAMILY. Being hard working all his life he was a machinery operator for the WV Soil Conservation Service for approximately 20 years and then an inspector for the US Department of Agriculture another 15 years. Then he began his favorite job as a cattle farmer until 2019. As a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Ronceverte for about 64 years, he served as usher and a member on numerous committees.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice in 2013, his parents, and one brother Joe Hayes. Cherishing his memory and the example he leaves behind, are daughters Gay Hayes Sebert and husband David of Fairlea as well as Lynda Hayes Ambler and husband Aaron of Lewisburg.
Being abundantly blessed with girls besides his wife and two daughters, he had six granddaughters; Krista Sebert Jett John of Pittsboro, NC; Kara Sebert Parker Shaun of Stephens City, VA; Kacey Sebert Hunter Joel Aaron of Lewisburg; Olivia Ambler, Ava Ambler and Norah Ambler of Lewisburg as well as 6 great grandchildren. He is also lovingly remembered by one brother, Edward Hayes Sandra of Christiansburg, VA., one nephew, one niece and several cousins. He was especially grateful for his numerous very dependable, loyal friends.
As dedicated as he was to living a long and productive life, he is now blessed with joy, comfort, and peace abundantly bestowed by our HEAVENLY FATHER.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg. Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery in Renick, WV.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the STATE FAIR OF WV SCHOLARSHIP FUND for students involved with 4-H and FFA, c/o Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation at P.O. Box 1682, Lewisburg, WV, 24901
WALLACE & WALLACE FUNERAL HOME IN LEWISBURG IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS
