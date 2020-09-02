JAMES "JIM" HOWARD KELLY, of Danville, Kentucky passed away August 30, 2020. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia on June 11, 1947 to Howard G. and Irene D. Kelly. He attended St. Albans High School and West Virginia Sate University. He retired from Stage Inc. He was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Carol Sue Burdette, and brother-in-law Leo Burdette.
Jim is survived by his spouse Karen Elizabeth Sanderlin Kelly, one son, John Andrew Kelly (Kim Sanders), one daughter, Susan Elizabeth Kelly (Ted Roll), one granddaughter, Avalyn Elizabeth Kelly, four step-grandsons; Evan Sanders, Seth Roll, Ian Roll, and Josh Roll, three nieces; Ginny Sanderlin (Christy), Carol Burdette, Christina Burdette, and brother-in-law Tom Sanderlin (Anne).
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, September 4, at Stith Funeral Home in Danville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Memorial donations are suggested to the American Brain Tumor Association or the Danville-Boyle County Humane Society. Hugs from Home information and the online guestbook are available at www.stithcares.com.