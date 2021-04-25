JAMES "JIM" HUDSON, 75, of Dunbar, passed away unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack on Wednesday, April 21.
He was a lifelong resident of Dunbar and a graduate of Dunbar High School. He served his country and is a U.S. Army Veteran. Jim worked in the transport industry starting out as a delivery driver for Purina Checkerboard Square in Dunbar, and Dunbar Lumber Co. He later became a fuel handler for Ross Snyder's Ashland Distribution Center in Charleston delivering fuel to area gas stations. He retired, after many years, from Petroleum Products delivering fuel to the Southern WV coal fields.
Jim could start a conversation with anyone especially on politics and cars. He was a fixer. Jim was well skilled with his hands and could fix just about anything that was fixable. His pride project was his "Basket Case" motorcycle that he put together out of a box of motorcycle parts given to him that had been torn down and in a box for several years. Jim worked tirelessly, on weekends and vacations, to build a beautiful log cabin in Pipestem, where he has spent most of his time over the last few years.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Florence Annette Hudson; daughter, Tiffany Hudson; brother, Ted Hudson; and parents, Inez Hudson Mitchell and Verl (Wick) Hudson.
Jim is survived by his sons, Ron Hall (Angie) of Gastonia, NC and Rick Hall (Terri) of St. Mary's, PA; brother, Tom Hudson (Connie) of Dunbar; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Hall Tomberlin, Tess Hall, and Allison Hudson; special aunt and uncle, Charlie and Gracie Hudson of Pliny; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews; along with his great friends at Rock Ridge Resort in Pipestem.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 26, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Greg Wallace officiating. Jim will be laid to rest in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Board of Childcare, a non-profit treatment center for adolescents with autism, at 715 Brown Road, Martinsburg, WV 25404.