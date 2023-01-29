Thank you for Reading.

James "Jim" Lawson Sims
JAMES "JIM" LAWSON SIMS died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at home in Bluffton, SC, from complications from kidney disease. Jim was married to the late Suzanne Brandon Hiles Sims for 53 wonderful years. Jim, 77, was born on April 3, 1945, in Clarksburg, WV, and was the son of the late Evaleen J. Sims, of Clarksburg, and the late Frank Byron Sims.

Jim graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Financial Management and received a Masters of Business Administration from Marshall University. He was active in banking and finance for most of his life. Among other positions, he served as head of the Trust Department of the Bank of West Virginia, and head of the Corporate Trust Department at Charleston National Bank. He worked in public service in his home state, serving as Director of Investments for the State of West Virginia overseeing all operating and retirement funds for the State, and as the inaugural Director of the West Virginia Consolidated Retirement Board, responsible for retirement funds for all West Virginia state employees. Jim was past President of the National Association of Retirement Administrators. He taught Business and Economics part-time at Morris Harvey College, West Virginia State University, and West Virginia University.

