JAMES "JIM" McCLUNG CRANE, 93, of Crawley, entered into his heavenly home Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his son James H. Crane; parents James A. and Winona McClung Crane; and sister Vivian Crane.
Survivors are his wife of 73 years, Hilda Shepherd Crane; daughter Brenda Brooks and husband Hubert; grandson Scott Brooks; granddaughter, Melissa Brooks; granddaughter Stephanie Kunin and husband Wallace; great-granddaughter Hannah Brooks; and great-grandson Jared Brooks.
After graduating from Rupert High School, Jim went to work as an electrician for his uncle and then to work for Appalachian Power Company, where he retired after a 38-year career. He began as an electrical repairman; then home demonstrations; was involved with early implementation of use and service of heat pumps; then retiring as building and maintenance supervisor.
A jack of many trades, Jim maintained his electrician's license long after retirement and was always ready to lend a hand to a friend or neighbor for many years to follow. After he could no longer do the physical labor himself, he could still brainstorm a problem and offer "fix it" advice and guidance.
Jim was of the Baptist faith. An ordained deacon, he served in several Baptist churches. He was active in the American Baptist Association having held leadership positions and had some involvement with the American Baptist Men's Disaster Relief Ministry.
Service will be 12 noon Tuesday, June 1, in the Wallace Memorial Mausoleum, Clintonville, with Pastors Monty Foster and Lawrence Hoptry officiating.
Friends may call one half hour before the service from 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon at the mausoleum. Please, be mindful of the short time allotted for sharing condolences with the family.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed: wear a mask and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Baptist Men's Disaster Relief Ministry or the WV Baptist Camp at Cowen.
Online condolences at www.smathersfuneralchapelinc.com.
Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc., Rainelle.