JAMES "JIM" R. JEFFREY, 90 of South Charleston, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021. Born March 18, 1931in Barboursville, he was the son of the late Irene Morrison Jeffrey. Jim was preceded in death by his second wife Joan Scaggs Jeffrey, his first wife and mother of his children Martha Jeffrey Thrash, and his dear companion Jocilla Whims Frankenfield.
Jim came to Logan, WV as a child and was raised on 3 mile curve, then later moved to McConnell. He raised his family in King Shoals. He was the former President and Manager for Southern Equipment Company, Past President of the Logan Country Club, former President of the Logan County PSD, and served on the Board of Directors for WVU Hospitals. Jim was also a member of the Mason's.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son and daughter in law Doctor's William and Jamie Jeffrey of South Charleston, his favorite daughter and son in law Teresa and Steve White of Snowshoe, WV, sister Betty Markham of NC, grandchildren Kristan Carvey Belfield, Doctor Haleigh Jeffrey, Hannah Jeffrey, Holyn Jeffrey and Hayden Jeffrey, other close family members Ross Scaggs and Sharon Scaggs McLemore.
The family would like to thank the staff of IHOP at Southridge, Kanawha Valley Senior Services and Charleston Gardens.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 11, at 2 p.m. at Honaker Funeral Home in Logan, with Rev. Keith McClung officiating. Burial will in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV.
Friends may call on the family one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.
The family asks that everyone that attends to please wear a mask for the safety of the public.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Kanawha Valley Senior Services 600 Florida St. Charleston, WV 25302. For email condolences go to: www.honakerfuneralhome.org.
Honaker Funeral Home of Logan has been entrusted with the arrangements.