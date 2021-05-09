James "Jim" W. Allison

It is with a sad heart I announce the passing of my beloved Daddy, JAMES W. ALLISON, 95, of St. Albans, on May 5, 2021.
Jim served his country in the Army. He retired from Teamsters Local #175. He was a member of the Nitro Moose Lodge #565.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Kay Reed of St. Albans; sister, Blanche Williams of Texas; grandchildren, John Harbert (Tina), Joshua Harbert and James Harbert (Pam); great grandchildren, Dakota Harbert (Katrina) and Jacob Misch; and many other extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Mark Toronjo officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. You may visit with the family from 6 pm to 8 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.
You may visit Jim's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
